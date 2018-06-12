Vernon’s London Drugs hosting recycling roundup

London Drugs offers a simple way for Vernon residents to responsibly recycle.

London Drugs is hosting a Recycling Roundup event this Saturday, June 16 at its Vernon Square location.

The event encourages Vernon residents to responsibly recycle old household goods at the end of their usable life, reducing the amount of waste going to the landfill.

With everyone looking to dispose of waste in the best way this is a good opportunity for people to consider the recycling options available at retailers they visit.

“It is a great opportunity for spring cleaning. Residents can bring a variety of unwanted items for recycling rather than throwing them away,” said Cory Muir, Store Manager at the Vernon London Drugs location. “Together with the help of Vernon residents, we can divert thousands of pounds of materials from the landfill through this event.”

The Vernon London Drugs recently celebrated a 97.85 per cent waste diversion rate through their own diligent in-store recycling strategies.

People are invited to drop off any of the following items at the London Drugs located at Vernon Square, 4400 – 32nd Street on Saturday, June 16 between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recycled goods include electronics, tools, hair appliances, small appliances, non-food related styrofoam, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, alkaline batteries, Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFLs), fluorescent light tubes, disposable cameras, metal film canisters, inkjet cartridges and laser cartridges and plastic bags.

A full schedule of events available online.

