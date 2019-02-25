Rob Rinas of Breakthrough Martial Arts has partnered with the Okanagan Science Centre to put on an anti-bullying for children event Wednesday, Feb. 27. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre takes on bullying

Two events for Pink Shirt Day at Vernon science centre

For the annual Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, the Okanagan Science Centre is presenting two anti-bullying programs—one aimed at children and the other for parents.

“As an organization whose mission is to educate children, we see bullying as a very important issue,” said Jim Swingle, executive director of the Okanagan Science Centre. “Children aren’t going to learn if they don’t know they are safe. And we’re not going to achieve our mission of making science for everyone if some children are made to feel excluded.”

Related: Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

Related: Every day is Pink Shirt Day

The Okanagan Science Centre is partnering with Breakthrough Martial Arts to put on Anti-Bullying for Children. This event will teach elementary school children to keep themselves safe and to de-escalate situations with bullies. It will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Science Centre. The session is free for Science Centre members and is included with the price of admission for non-members.

Related: Vernon groups in the pink for anti-bullying day

The Okanagan Science Centre is partnering with the Okanagan Regional Library – Vernon to present Beyond Sticks and Stones. This panel discussion will look at the question: How do we teach our children to be good allies when they see someone else being bullied? Panelists will be Sara Goddu, a Grade 12 student and mental health advocate; Vicki Raphael, the Aboriginal Lead Teacher with the Aboriginal Education Department; Marissa Rafuse-Brown, a sexual health educator who looks to “be who you needed when you were younger;” and Nicki Tegart, a parent and teacher at the OKIB Cultural Immersion School. The panel discussion will be held Wednesday, 7 p.m. at the Okanagan Library. Admission is free.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Western Canada’s only Military Tattoo returns to Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre takes on bullying

Two events for Pink Shirt Day at Vernon science centre

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured snowbiker

Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Club, Helicopter Winch crew also provide valuable aid to injured man

Gas again flowing in Falkland

Community’s lone service station re-opens while renovations continue; selling gas and lottery only

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

Most Read