Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre takes on bullying

For the annual Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, the Okanagan Science Centre is presenting two anti-bullying programs—one aimed at children and the other for parents.

“As an organization whose mission is to educate children, we see bullying as a very important issue,” said Jim Swingle, executive director of the Okanagan Science Centre. “Children aren’t going to learn if they don’t know they are safe. And we’re not going to achieve our mission of making science for everyone if some children are made to feel excluded.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is partnering with Breakthrough Martial Arts to put on Anti-Bullying for Children. This event will teach elementary school children to keep themselves safe and to de-escalate situations with bullies. It will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the Okanagan Science Centre. The session is free for Science Centre members and is included with the price of admission for non-members.

The Okanagan Science Centre is partnering with the Okanagan Regional Library – Vernon to present Beyond Sticks and Stones. This panel discussion will look at the question: How do we teach our children to be good allies when they see someone else being bullied? Panelists will be Sara Goddu, a Grade 12 student and mental health advocate; Vicki Raphael, the Aboriginal Lead Teacher with the Aboriginal Education Department; Marissa Rafuse-Brown, a sexual health educator who looks to “be who you needed when you were younger;” and Nicki Tegart, a parent and teacher at the OKIB Cultural Immersion School. The panel discussion will be held Wednesday, 7 p.m. at the Okanagan Library. Admission is free.



