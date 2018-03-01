Black Press file photo

Vernon’s outdoor ice rink will stay open a little longer

If weather permits it will remain open with limited skating until March 11

Due to a favorable weather forecast, the City of Vernon will be keeping the Centennial Outdoor Rink open a little bit longer.

The final day of skating was scheduled for this Sunday, however,

Nick Nilsen, Communications Officer for the City said if the weather permits it will remain open with limited skating until March 11.

The rink will be open for public skating only, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

If weather conditions deteriorate the rink will close.

Residents can get up-to-date information by calling the Vernon Recreation Center at 250-545-6035 or by calling Kal Tire Place at 250-550-3257.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
