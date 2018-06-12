Vernon Longhorn Pub owner Aftaab Dhillon (left) presents Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation director Paul Morgan with a cheque for $5,040, the proceeds from the eighth annual Rock for Care event at the pub. (VJHF photo)

Vernon’s Rock for Care raises $5,000

Eighth annual event at Vernon’s Longhorn Pub benefits VJH Foundation

A rocking good time raised valuable funds for charity.

The eighth Annual Rock for Care, held April 22 at The Longhorn Pub, raised $5,040 for women’s and children’s health services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Organized by The Longhorn Pub and musician Rick Zipp from The Wheely Nawties, Rock for Care is held annually with local bands donating their time and talents in a 12-hour non-stop entertainment from noon to midnight. Twelve B.C. bands took the stage, with a new act performing every hour.

Funds are raised from admission to the event and through proceeds from auction items donated by local businesses.

“We would like to thank all our patrons and sponsors for their support of Rock for Care,” said Longhorn Pub proprietor Aftaab Dhillon. “Our vendors generously provided auction items that helped make the event a great success. Molson Breweries, Sleeman Breweries, The Rise Golf Course, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club and Vernon Golf and Country Club were some of the many vendors who took part in the auction.”

Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director, said her group is so grateful to the owners, employees, sponsors and patrons of the Longhorn for eight years of celebrating and supporting healthcare through Rock for Care.

“It is through the generosity and caring of community leaders like The Longhorn Pub that we have excellent healthcare in Vernon,” said Westermark. “I also wish to thank the musicians who have given so generously of their time for without them this wouldn’t happen. A lot of work goes into this event, and many benefits to health care are the result.”

Since 2009, ‘Rock for Care’ has raised $36,839.17 towards medical equipment for the hospital.

Previous story
Rock for Care raises $5,040

Just Posted

Vernon’s Rock for Care raises $5,000

Eighth annual event at Vernon’s Longhorn Pub benefits VJH Foundation

City to contemplate cosmetic pesticide reduction

Vernon council directs administration to determine feasibility of a reduction program or ban

North Okanagan gas shortage hits Vernon

Salmon Arm stations running out but most of Vernon still pumping

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

One lane of the Coquihalla has been closed due to a collision

Traffic is slowed southbound on the Coquihalla

Rock for Care raises $5,040

Longhorn Pub event supports Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Most Read