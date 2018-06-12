Vernon’s Rock for Care raises $5,000

Vernon Longhorn Pub owner Aftaab Dhillon (left) presents Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation director Paul Morgan with a cheque for $5,040, the proceeds from the eighth annual Rock for Care event at the pub. (VJHF photo)

A rocking good time raised valuable funds for charity.

The eighth Annual Rock for Care, held April 22 at The Longhorn Pub, raised $5,040 for women’s and children’s health services at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Organized by The Longhorn Pub and musician Rick Zipp from The Wheely Nawties, Rock for Care is held annually with local bands donating their time and talents in a 12-hour non-stop entertainment from noon to midnight. Twelve B.C. bands took the stage, with a new act performing every hour.

Funds are raised from admission to the event and through proceeds from auction items donated by local businesses.

“We would like to thank all our patrons and sponsors for their support of Rock for Care,” said Longhorn Pub proprietor Aftaab Dhillon. “Our vendors generously provided auction items that helped make the event a great success. Molson Breweries, Sleeman Breweries, The Rise Golf Course, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club and Vernon Golf and Country Club were some of the many vendors who took part in the auction.”

Lisa Westermark, VJHF executive director, said her group is so grateful to the owners, employees, sponsors and patrons of the Longhorn for eight years of celebrating and supporting healthcare through Rock for Care.

“It is through the generosity and caring of community leaders like The Longhorn Pub that we have excellent healthcare in Vernon,” said Westermark. “I also wish to thank the musicians who have given so generously of their time for without them this wouldn’t happen. A lot of work goes into this event, and many benefits to health care are the result.”

Since 2009, ‘Rock for Care’ has raised $36,839.17 towards medical equipment for the hospital.