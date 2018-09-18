Vernon’s Seaton Secondary makes pies to make music

The Seaton Band students are at it again.

For more than 30 years, the Seaton band students have been picking, hauling, washing, peeling and chopping apples for the Seaton Band Apple Pie Sale – and this year is no exception. Pies can be picked up and paid for in person on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 13.

“With apples donated by local orchards and pastry sourced from locally-owned companies, this grassroots, student-driven fundraiser makes it possible to remove the barriers that some students face when pursuing their musical dreams and allows music education (to be) accessible to all students regardless of personal financial means,” said Dana Hudson, spokesperson.

“The success of this fundraiser hinges on the generosity of local orchards and businesses, the cooperation of the staff, teachers and custodians of W.L. Seaton School, and the leadership of all the students involved in Seaton’s award-winning band programs. It is a true joy to work with such motivated youth, who take pride in running this fundraiser like a well-oiled machine – from the Grade 8s who are regulated to running the peelers, and the Grade 9s who are in charge of cutting and quality control, right up to the grade 11s and 12s who are endowed with the honour of pastry pinching – these students take ownership of this event, and develop strong leadership skills along the way.”

The outcome of all Seaton band fundraisers is managed by the Seaton Music Parents Association, a non-profit organization, run by volunteers. This organization manages the funding of band trips, student volunteer credit accounts, band uniforms, bursaries, scholarships, fundraisers, communications and works with both the band teacher, and the student band council to create a strong, supportive and empowering musical community that has raised a generation of talented, capable and hard-working people to enrich the local performing arts world – and beyond.

“All of our success would not be possible without the support of our community and we appreciate and thank you for every pie that is ordered from a Seaton Band student – so order your fresh apple pies toda,” Hudson said.

Pies can be ordered online at https://goo.gl/forms/feX1pheqRrLBwChL2 or in person from a Seaton Band student. Pies are $8 each or 5 pies for $35.

