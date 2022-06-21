Vernon’s SilverStar resort geared up for bike park opening

The opening weekend will feature the inaugural community celebration

It’s time for the start of summer at SilverStar Mountain Resort beginning this weekend.

Canada’s second largest bike park is reopening this Friday, June 24 for local and visiting mountain bikers. But on top of that, there’s fun for the while family from gondola rides to the gnore roam.

This year to kick off the mountain’s summer season, SilverStar will also be hosting the inaugural community cultural celebration in the village Saturday, June 25. Throughout the village will be up to 20 vendors and will feature live performances and a fundraiser to support Ukraine.

Vernon band daysormay will be performing at 3 p.m.

The event is free to attend and begins at 10 a.m.

Silverstar will be hosting events throughout the summer including Crankworx, a summer wine festival, a craft beer and cider festival, and much more. For the list of events, click here.

READ MORE: Coming out for those coming out: Out on Patrol visits Vernon high schools

READ MORE: Ducks race for dogs in Vernon

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BikingMountain bikingVernon