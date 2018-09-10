Video: Battle of the barnyard

Who hasn’t wondered: Which farm animal can eat the most watermelon?

That eternal question was laid to messy rest on Sunday, when four fierce competitors faced off in a watermelon eating competition at the 53rd annual Princeton Fall Fair.

Fur flew and feathers were ruffled and when it came down to the rind the winner was a ram named 1500.

The participating pony was a close second, and a turkey named C2 gobbled its way to third place.

Midway through the contest C2 actually strutted over and started pecking away at the sheep’s watermelon, as if to help 1500 to victory.

While collusion was suggested by some onlookers who cried fowl – both competitors coming from the same farm – no official protest was recorded.

The cow was a distant last place.

