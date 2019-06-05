Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Dianna Churchill and some of her co-workers at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Salmon Arm saw an unusual sight in the parking lot beside the building Wednesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., a young black bear appeared out of bushes in front of the medical clinic on Hudson Avenue and walked down into the parking lot.

He toured around for a few minutes but got spooked and ran away, says Churchill. She thinks he was heading towards the foreshore.

