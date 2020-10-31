VIDEO: Coldstream students’ Halloween dance a real Thriller

The students took part in a choreographed performance of Michael Jackson’s hit 1983 music video

Students at Coldstream Elementary got into the Halloween spirit with a dance dedicated to the King of Pop.

Dressed up in all kinds of spooky costumes, students lined up outside the school to take part in a choreographed performance of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, captured by drone footage for the world to see.

The Coldstream students weren’t the only ones breaking out those famous Thriller moves. Thrill The World is an annual global event started in 2006 that inspires people to get together in groups, break down barriers and perform the dance in unison — all while raising money for charities.

The global event was held on Oct. 24, but Coldstream Elementary fittingly held off sharing the video until the day before Halloween.

