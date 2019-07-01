VIDEO: Graduating students parade through downtown Summerland

110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas

As crowds cheered, graduating students from Summerland Secondary School paraded through the downtown area on Thursday evening, riding in cars, trucks, tractors and boats.

READ ALSO: 110 to graduate from Summerland Secondary School

The grad parade is a Summerland tradition and is held on the evening before the school’s graduation ceremony.

This year, graduation was held on Friday and around 110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Just Posted

New Vernon park opens on former camp site

Hurlburt Park will have official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 2

Vernon among B.C. curling championship host cities

The Vernon Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s finals

Vernon Vipers acquire top sniper from Ontario, welcome back former goalie

Connor Sleeth was third in scoring with Kanata Lasers; Max Palaga returns to Vernon from WHL

Century cycle for Vernon 100th birthday gal

Mildred Lewis gets a spin around the city courtesy of new program for milestone year

‘Very rare event’ – two main parachutes fail at Vernon skydive festival

Neither jumper injured as both used reserve chute to float safely to ground

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

VIDEO: Graduating students parade through downtown Summerland

110 Grade 12 students received their high school diplomas

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Planter snatcher hits Glenmeadows: Resident warns neighbours to lock up their outdoor belongings

RCMP have been notified of a few similar incidents, according to a Kelowna woman

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Police chase ends in arrest of two suspects in South Okanagan after attempted carjacking

Male suspect produced a weapon and tried to steal car at South Okanagan gas station

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Late Company returns to the Okanagan at Rotary Centre for the Arts

There will be two showings

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

Most Read