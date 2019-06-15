Left to right: North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association board member Kelly Parry, program director Dani Goldenthal and board member Jenn Knox strike a pose at O’Keefe Ranch during one of their spring 2019 sessions. (Karissa Gall - Black Press)

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association (NOTRA) spring session came to an end this week, after two months of riding lessons and games for 60 children and adults with special needs.

The well-attended spring session, held at O’Keefe Ranch, was a comeback for the association. Just last year they were forced to cancel their fall session due to a lack of volunteers.

“It was a huge hit when we told them that we weren’t having the fall session,” said Dani Goldenthal, who has been the program director for NOTRA for 20 years.

READ MORE: NOTRA hosts 27th annual ride-a-thon at Coldstream Ranch

Goldenthal said the horseback riding is fun and therapeutic for people with special needs, from ADHD to quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

“The movement of a horse actually simulates the gait of a person walking, so it moves their pelvis, their hips, their back, increases their core strength, builds muscles,” she said.

“For people that have intellectual disabilities … you can just imagine that they have a lot of areas of their life where they don’t have a lot of control, and here they come out and they get up on a 1,200-pound animal and they’re controlling it.

“The relationships that they build with the horse, with the volunteers, with the instructors are so positive.”

Devin Caza, a 13-year-old spring rider with special needs that include ADHD, said he also finds hanging out with the horses relaxing.

“You can just sit there and let the horse do the work,” Caza said. “I like petting them the most though.”

With the fall session set to start during the first week of September, Goldenthal said they need more volunteers to help with things like horse handling.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a two-and-a-half hour shift once per week for eight weeks. Classes are run at various times during business hours Monday through Friday.

READ MORE: North Okanagan group in need of horse help

Sicamous resident and first-time volunteer Ruth Cordonier recommended getting involved.

“They’re just so flexible,” Cordonier said, adding that she’s already looking forward to the fall 2019 session. “I’m going to miss it over the summer.”

For more information, visit the NOTRA website at notra.info/how-can-i-volunteer.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association board member Kelly Parry displays a saddle that one of their volunteers made for riders with special needs. (Karissa Gall - Black Press)

Previous story
Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

Just Posted

Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

Tickets are available now

Possible water restrictions in Vernon

RDNO staff will be monitoring weather conditions, reservoir levels, and customer water demand on a weekly basis to assess whether higher water restrictions are necessary

Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

This new Vernon trail connects college with rail trail and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

Vernon students beat heat with bubble suits, giant waterslide

Clarence Fulton Secondary School students held their Hawaiian day celebration on June 12

PHOTOS: Enderby grads paint the town — and themselves

Students spray painted the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14 to celebrate graduation

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike in West Kelowna

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Most Read