80-pound Milah walks every day with her human Doug Wilson. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

80-pound Milah walks every day with her human Doug Wilson. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

VIDEO: ‘Milah the Pig’ goes on a walk in Kelowna’s City Park

Milah’s owner Doug Wilson said he takes her on walks every day

If you walk around Kelowna’s City Park regularly, you may have seen them.

Milah the 80-pound Vietnamese potbelly and her owner Doug Wilson trot around the park in the mornings. Wilson lives in West Kelowna with Milah, but has said they go on walks just about anywhere, anytime.

Milah is one-year-old and according to Wilson, can do some tricks. When he tells her to sit, she sits, much like a puppy would.

“It’s so good having a pig. The happiness you see when people see it, it’s so contagious,” he said.

“They’re really good pets. I could use that in my life.”

Milah and Wilson live with three other dogs, and he said they all get along well.

Besides walking, Milah’s other favourite things include bread and vegetables.

If you want to see more pictures of Milah as well as her dog companions, visit Wilson’s Instagram.

READ MORE: Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsKelowna

Previous story
Dozens attend grand opening of Westside location of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission thrift store

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Cows also have accents

A bear and cubs got into some garbage in Oyama, near the Okanagan Rail Trail Sept. 1. (Bryn White photo)
Lake Country petitions to be bear smart

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID crisis puts strain on Vernon hospital: physician

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program