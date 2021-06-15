Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

An Okanagan couple hopes to shine a light on the ups and downs of van life and the adventures you can have.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor led comfortable lives in their downtown Ottawa apartment.

Both avid explorers and travellers, they knew they could go to more places for a more affordable price if they lived a mobile life.

So, they bought a van, sold all their things and started living on the road.

They have been at it for four years and now, they’ve decided to share the first year of their adventure in a new ebook.

The couple was inspired to transition into van life when Taylor’s older brother and his girlfriend bought a van, building and customizing the inside so they could live in it and take it on their travels, but the costs initially put them off the idea.

But once they found the right van at the right price in May 2017, they jumped in.

“The first year, we drove across Canada in the summer (from Ontario). When it started getting cold in November, we crossed the border and drove down the west coast, down to Florida,” Taylor said.

They said the first year of full-time van living felt amazing, so they decided to keep at it. Since then, they have travelled all the way down to Central America through the U.S. and Mexico, staying in different towns along the way.

Fillier and Taylor said the goal of their book is not to offer tips on how to customize your van to make it suitable for living in or even how to live the van life, but rather to offer inspiration for others who may want to live a similar life or who crave an adventure like theirs.

“It’s like ripping off a bandaid: the hardest part is just actually doing it. Getting rid of your stuff, at first, that seems really scary because it almost feels like you’re tossing away memories, but you’re not.You still have those memories and you’re just going to make more memories,” Fillier said.

“It’s all just junk anyway,” Taylor echoed.

They said the biggest hurdle many people face before making the leap is giving up material possessions.

“It was shocking when we moved out our apartment in Ottawa, how much stuff we had to get rid of and moving into (the van),” Taylor said.

“It seems like we equate happiness with the things we have, but you can also find happiness in experiences you have and memories you make,” Fillier added.

“We see people with nice houses and nice things, but it doesn’t mean they’re happier. They just have those things.”

To find out more about Fillier and Taylor’s ebook or to follow their adventures, visit their YouTube site or on Instagram.

Tourism

Previous story
Golfing from sunrise to sunset in Oliver for ALS

Just Posted

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A young child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on 30th Avenue in Vernon Friday, June 11, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Child OK after being hit by car in downtown Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Man’s attempt to flee police fails Friday in residential neighbourhood

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The Vernon Elks’ application to a $100,000 federal heritage grant was denied after a lengthy back and forth with the City of Vernon. (Contributed)
Zero funding for Vernon Elks club

Once-in-100-years grant denied after back and forth with city for support

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Helmet selfies and sober pledges: Changes coming after rough e-scooter rollout in Kelowna

A number of changes are coming to Kelowna’s e-scooter program, more could be on the way

Glen Lennon now resides in a neat and fully serviced unit in the Silver Crest Retirement Home, managed by Princeton and District Community Social Services. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton RCMP and social workers find new home for elderly accident victim

“I love the sun and the sun shines on my patio here. I can go out and walk around.”

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-month-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Most Read