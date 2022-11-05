A child prepares to hurl his pumpkin from the top of the Vernon fire department tower at Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ first pumpkin drop event Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

VIDEO: Pumpkins go splat at Vernon fire department

Vernon Fire Rescue Services held its first pumpkin drop event Saturday

Residents looking to get rid of their jack-o-lanterns after Halloween had a fun way of doing so.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services held its first-ever pumpkin drop event at the fire hall Saturday, Nov. 5, where members of the public were invited to bring their pumpkins up to the top of the fire station’s hose tower and hurl the gourds four storeys down to a target on the ground below.

“Basically we’re just asking folks to come down and give a donation if they’re able to go up in the hose tower and drop the pumpkin from up there, it’s about three or four storeys up, and watch it go splat,” said firefighter Chris Ovington. “The kids like it.”

Funds raised at the event will go to the firefighters’ charitable society before making their way to local non-profit groups.

“We want the money to stay local in Vernon. Not 100 per cent sure but maybe Kids Sport or hospice, those are common charities that we donate to from the charitable society,” Ovington said.

Ovington said the firefighters are hoping to make the pumpkin drop an annual event.

A number of kids climbed the hose tower to send their pumpkins off the ledge, with a crowd erupting in cheers each time the pumpkins exploded on the ground. The firefighters also extended their ladder truck to drop a pumpkin from an even taller height.

READ MORE: Vernon theatre rings in classic for 60th anniversary

READ MORE: Armstrong’s Winter grapples to gold

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

firefightersHalloweenVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free meal for veterans, Armed Forces members at Vernon restaurant on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

A child prepares to hurl his pumpkin from the top of the Vernon fire department tower at Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ first pumpkin drop event Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Pumpkins go splat at Vernon fire department

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Columbia Valley Rockies at home Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Tanya Seibel)
North Okanagan Knights’ third period comeback falls short

A movie night at the Vernon Towne Theatre will raise funds for the Bring Sveva Home project Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Movie night raising funds to maintain late Vernon artist’s paintings

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates. The reminder was issued Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors: Vernon fire chief

Pop-up banner image