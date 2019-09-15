A banner leads runners out of Blackburn Park for the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.

Driving rain did not deter dozens of Salmon Arm residents who came out to Blackburn Park to help continue Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Read More: Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Read More:Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school

Read More: Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local artist sets lofty sights at kite-flying record

Just Posted

Morning Start: Terry Fox Run Day inspiring despite the weather

Your morning start for Sunday, Sept. 15.

Roaring start carries Vernon Panthers to victory

The Panthers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 40-0 in exhibition play Friday

Local artist sets lofty sights at kite-flying record

Adele Karame has been flying kites as a means of physiotherapy following a car accident a year ago

Renowned ‘boogie-woogie’ pianist en route to Vernon

Michael Kaeshammer will play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 28

Cheers of support meet Cops for Kids riders at Vernon stop

The riders have one more leg to go in their 1,000-kilometre journey

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Federal food safety watchdog says batch of baby formula recalled

The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation

Road block was costly legal battle for Summerland

Resolving Garnet Valley dispute took six years

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Coming Home: Penticton fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Most Read