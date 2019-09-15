Video: Rain doesn’t deter Terry Fox runners in Salmon Arm

Driving rain did not deter dozens of Salmon Arm residents who came out to Blackburn Park to help continue Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.
Driving rain did not deter dozens of Salmon Arm residents who came out to Blackburn Park to help continue Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Your morning start for Sunday, Sept. 15.
The Panthers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 40-0 in exhibition play Friday
Adele Karame has been flying kites as a means of physiotherapy following a car accident a year ago
Michael Kaeshammer will play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 28
The riders have one more leg to go in their 1,000-kilometre journey
Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed
Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.
Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket
Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close
Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.
The agency says it’s conducting a food safety investigation
‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says
The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts
Your morning start for Sunday, Sept. 15.
Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close
Dozens showed up to continue the Canadian icon’s marathon of hope.
Co-working offices are helping to add capacity to the market
Some kids struggle for weeks or even months
Striker tallies to lift ‘Caps past Houston, snapping 3-game skid
It is up to the voting public to identify the issues in the upcoming federal election