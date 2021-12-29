VIDEO: Road trip time machine drives back to 1966 on Highway 3

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has fired up the Road Trip Time Machine and pointed it at Highway 3 for a scenic drive on this iconic road as it was between Princeton and Osoyoos in 1966.

The sped up video takes you past the fruit stands and into downtown and up the Keremeos hill through to Cawston and on the way to Osoyoos.

Gas at the time was 44 cents a litre.

While the vehicles look a lot different and there are a lot more fruit stands now, not a lot has changed in the landscape of downtown Keremeos.

The BC Road Trip time machine video is a tribute to Highway 3 that begins just outside of Hope and runs along the southern edge of B.C. and across the Alberta border. BC Highway 3 (also known as the Crowsnest Highway or the Southern Trans-Provincial), is an important route for travellers in and out of our province.

Since the historic flooding in November, even more people know what a vital route Highway 3 is as the only one left open to get transport trucks from the Lower Mainland to the rest of Canada for all of November until Dec. 21 when they opened the Coquihalla up again to trucks only.

READ MORE: Ice jams could cause Similkameen river to rise

KeremeosTransportation