VIDEO: SilverStar marks milestone

Over its 60 years, SilverStar Mountain Resort has become renowned for its New Year’s Eve fireworks

To celebrate its 60-year history and the new year, SilverStar Mountain Resort put on its largest fireworks show to date. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Every year, SilverStar Mountain Resort has wowed audiences with their New Year’s Eve spectacular fireworks show.

And this year, which marks six decades for the resort, was no exception.

Happy NYE! Celebrating 60 Years of Fun at SilverStar with our biggest fireworks ever! 🎇🎆❄️ #SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/Lbxj4pmO6e — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) January 1, 2018

The show, the resort said, was the biggest to date. However, the excitement didn’t stop there.

Happy NYE! Celebrating 60 years of fun at SilverStar with our biggest fireworks yet… and a little surprise for Martijn and Michelle ❤️ #SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/FnoT3kWaZG — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) January 1, 2018

Big night for our 60th! Thank you to all who came 🎆🎇❄️ #SkiSilverStar pic.twitter.com/6ZAyBck27z — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) January 1, 2018

