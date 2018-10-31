VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

The Halloween display at Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Trout Creek is elaborate and spooky.
Blackie-Goodine, a motion picture set designer, has plenty of movie props she uses in her annual display.
These include tombstones, signs and even a few body parts which were used in the 2008 war movie Passchendaele.
“They’re a little bit creepy, but I didn’t want them to go to waste after someone had put so much time in to making them,” she said.
The display takes around a week and a half to assemble, and Blackie-Goodine changes it from year to year.
The effect of the large-scale display can be intimidating, she added.
“Some people are a little bit timid about coming in at night,” she said. “Some of the kids are a little bit nervous.”
