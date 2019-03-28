AT THE SKATEPARK Norah Zarantonello, eight years old, enjoys time at the Summerland Skatepark. The park opened in late March and has been seen a lot of activity since that time. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

New facility cost around $600,000

There is plenty of activity at the Summerland Skatepark after the facility was opened earlier this week.

The skatepark, at the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road West, was opened on Tuesday morning, but a formal opening ceremony will be held later this spring.

Temporary signage has been put in place at the facility.

The new facility replaces an old skatepark, behind the Summerland Arena. That facility had been constructed in the late 1990s.

RELATED: South Okanagan skatepark opens after 911 calls

RELATED: Construction begins on Summerland skatepark

The new skatepark is more than 929 square metres. It includes a bowl and street features to accommodate all levels of users.

The work was done by NewLine Skateparks Inc. Construction began at the end of August and the majority of the work was completed by the end of November.

The cost of the new skatepark is around $600,000. The Penny Lane Legacy Fund contributed $145,000 and members of the community provided another $10,000. The remainder of the money came from the municipality through the Federal Gas Tax — Community Works Funding.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock layer can be seen along the highway at Sumac Ridge cut
Next story
Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

Just Posted

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

Tourism aims to put Vernon in travel spotlight

“Now, Tourism Vernon is, not only looking at our partners, but with our neighbouring cities to get people to make a multi-destination visit around the Okanagan.”

Vernon skilled trades students receive new tool donation

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $5,000 to the new Trades Training Centre to purchase tools for the students.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

New facility cost around $600,000

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The two-day event will be held April 26 to 27

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

MP Carla Qualtrough met with Sunnybrae seniors, toured disability support group’s premises

Most Read