VIDEO: Thousands of rubber ducks race down channel in Vernon park

The Saturday race raised funds to purchase a guide dog for an autistic child

Dozens of people stood along the channel in Vernon’s Polson Park as thousands of rubber ducks were dumped into the water — all for a good cause.

The Vernon Lions Club hosted its third annual Ducks for Dogs Race Saturday, July 15. The fun, family-friendly event raised money to purchase a service dog for an autistic child.

Roughly 4,000 ducks were purchased, for a total of $21,959 raised. That’s not quite enough for a service dog, which comes at a price tag of $35,000, but the Lions Club partners with BC Guide Dogs to pool enough funds for one autistic child to get his or her furry friend.

“It’s a fun event, we have a barbecue for anyone who wants to have lunch, we have children’s games set up, a three-legged race, bubbles, all kinds of fun stuff, “said Sharon Cain, past president of the Lions Club.

Cain said the ducks sold out a week ago, and the club was debating whether to get more.

Each duck had a number on it corresponding with the person who purchased the duck, and prizes were given out to the first three ducks that crossed the finish line — as well as a “lame duck” prize given to the person whose duck crossed the finish line last.

The first-place winner was Erin Green; second place went to Dvoira Yanovsky; third place was won by Karen Woods; and the lame duck prize went to John Williams.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
