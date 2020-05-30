VIDEO: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band holds street concert for self-isolating seniors

Residents of The Hamlets at Vernon were treated to a concert from a safe distance Saturday afternoon

The now quiet streets of downtown Vernon came alive with music Saturday afternoon as the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band treated seniors to a live outdoor concert from a safe distance.

Residents at the Hamlets sat in a carefully marked section of sidewalk in front of the assisted living building on 29 Avenue, or else watched from their windows as the band performed a number of the classic tunes it has become known and celebrated for.

The band received a call from the Hamlets asking if they could help lift spirits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaves seniors among the most vulnerable members of the population.

The performance began at 1 p.m. May 30 and lasted half an hour.

Since bringing the band back together for the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival earlier this year, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band has been boosting morale with performances in locations around the city.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusMusic