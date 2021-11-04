A dancer performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU file)

A dancer performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU file)

VIDEO: Vernon MLA wishes happy and safe Diwali

Harwinder Sandhu encourages those celebrating to abide by COVID-19 regulations

Vernon-Monashee MLA is wishing residents a happy and safe Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas today (Nov. 4).

“Diwali is a festival of lights which celebrates the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance,” Harwinder Sandhu said in a video shared to her Facebook.

Diwali usually falls in either October or November, as its date is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

The festival typically involves gatherings in homes or banquet halls, with food, candles and people in abundance, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled celebrations for the past two years.

“This year’s Diwali, you can celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe and following the COVID guidelines so I’m sending my best wishes to all of you.”

READ MORE: Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

READ MORE: Canada Post’s new Diwali stamp created with help of B.C. business owner

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Just Posted

A dancer performs at SFU’s Diwali event on Nov. 1. (Submitted photo: Greg Ehlers/SFU file)
VIDEO: Vernon MLA wishes happy and safe Diwali

A truck of pallets spilled onto Highway 97 Thursday morning south of Vernon. (David Pimson photo)
UPDATE: Pallets spilled on Highway 97 south of Vernon

(The Canadian Press)
Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

The Haunting of Falkland crew raised a significant amount of support for local groups through the weekend Halloween event. (Dean Trumbley photo)
Falkland Halloween haunt scares up support