VIDEO: Vernon MLA wishes happy and safe Diwali

Harwinder Sandhu encourages those celebrating to abide by COVID-19 regulations

Vernon-Monashee MLA is wishing residents a happy and safe Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas today (Nov. 4).

“Diwali is a festival of lights which celebrates the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance,” Harwinder Sandhu said in a video shared to her Facebook.

Diwali usually falls in either October or November, as its date is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

The festival typically involves gatherings in homes or banquet halls, with food, candles and people in abundance, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled celebrations for the past two years.

“This year’s Diwali, you can celebrate with your loved ones by staying safe and following the COVID guidelines so I’m sending my best wishes to all of you.”

