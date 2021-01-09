VIDEO: Walls come down at old Vernon Legion site

Crews demolished the decrepit building at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The building was once home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Vernon branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Crews demolished the decrepit building at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The building was once home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Vernon branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Dismissed by many as a “problem building,” the old Vernon Legion headquarters was converted into rubble Saturday (Jan. 9) afternoon.

Crews were at work in a fenced-off lot at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon, with an excavator in action.

The property across from the city bylaw office has been regularly attended by bylaw officers in past years. A suspicious fire in 2016, open drug use and vandalism are among the activities that have taken place since the Royal Canadian Legion moved out in approximately 2009.

The lot was purchased by Welbec Properties in 2020, laying the ground work for the building’s demolition.

There were plans in 2016 to level the recently scorched building and construct a seniors housing and commercial centre. That development failed to get off the ground.

READ MORE: Old Vernon Legion site finally gets a facelift

READ MORE: Shuswap-North Okanagan MP lauds government’s support for veterans

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Constructiondevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan hospital district decision not the end for clinic funding chances

Just Posted

Crews demolished the decrepit building at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The building was once home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Vernon branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Walls come down at old Vernon Legion site

The property on the corner of 31 Ave, and 33 St. was purchased last year

(File photo)
UPDATE: COVID-19 confirmed at two Vernon schools

Interior Health confirmed both exposures were on Jan. 4-5

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)
Outdoor enthusiasts warned to be prepared in North Okanagan backcountry

The North Okanagan RCMP, Vernon Search and Rescue provides word of caution

A fundraising campaign has been created by friends and family of Samuel White, an Okanagan man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Enderby Dec. 29, 2020. (GoFundMe photo)
Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

Samuel White may never regain the ability to walk after incident at Hunters Range near Enderby

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to identify a suspect in an attempted fraud at a Lake Country financial institution that took place Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Suspect sought in fraud attempt at Lake Country bank

Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan says the attempted fraud took place Nov. 26, 2020

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

A photo posted on social media Saturday, Jan. 9, shows a group of anti-restriction protestors standing downtown Kelowna. (Gypsy Mireille - Facebook)
RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

Protest downtown Kelowna Jan. 9 results in $2,300 ticket to organizer

The UBC Okanagan South Family Medicine Residency program is one of the partnerships that the Division of Family Practice works with to encourage doctors to move to the region. The South Okanagan Similkameen has a growing shortage of doctors. (File)
South Okanagan hospital district decision not the end for clinic funding chances

Interior Health will be presenting projects that need funding to the district board on Jan. 21

Blood donor clinics or ‘donation events’ are returning to Salmon Arm in May 2021 after more than a decade. (Black Press file photo)
Blood donor clinics return to Salmon Arm after 11-year absence

Kelowna to become plasma site, creating opportunity for more whole blood donations in Interior

(Loblaw Companies - Twitter)
Cases of COVID-19 recorded at Kelowna, Kamloops Loblaw stores

Two staff at Superstore in Kelowna tested positive Jan. 5

At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 9) morning, Peachland Fire Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle that had possibly driven into Okanagan Lake, and was sinking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Peachland fire crews find abandoned vehicle sinking in Okanagan Lake

Crews say the driver drove into the lake Saturday morning, and left before crews showed up

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Most Read