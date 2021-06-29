(Central Okanagan School District)

VIDEO: West Kelowna, Japan students join voices in virtual choir

The students sang with their sister school in Japan, Haruhigaoka Junior High

They may be an ocean apart, but Glenrosa Middle School (GMS) students still found a way to sing with their friends.

GMS students sang virtually with students from their sister school at Haruhigaoka Junior High, based in Kasugai, Japan.

In the video, the students sing Sisi Ni Moja, composed by Jacob Narverud. “Sisi ni moja” is Swahili for “we are one”.

According to GMS band teacher Kimberley Gorman, the idea came about after they realized Haruhigaoka students wouldn’t be able to come to Canada to visit them due to the pandemic, which means they wouldn’t be able to perform together.

So instead, they decided to sing “virtually” together.

GMS students and staff, along with Haruhigaoka students participated in the virtual choir.

The song is meant to show that we all feel and want the same things and that in the end, we are all one despite the differences we may have.

The video collaboration shows that despite the distance, GMS and Haruhigaoka students are still one, going through similar activities as they all learn about the world around them.

READ MORE: More than $51k raised for West Kelowna crash victim

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six Vernon grads receive $1,000 scholarships
Next story
Transformation of Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue underway

Just Posted

A husband accidentally locked his wife and dog on their Vernon rooftop patio Tuesday morning, June 29, went to work and posted the event to social media which drew hilarious reaction and helpful hints for the husband. The wife and dog were rescued. (Facebook photo)
Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has advanced into the second round of men’s singles at the Wimbledon Championships in London Tuesday, June 29, scoring a straight sets win over a Spanish opponent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Rycroft)
Vernon tennis star sweeps into Round 2 at Wimbledon

West Kelowna RCMP said search and recovery efforts continue to find a grey SUV that veered off Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media file)
Search still on 5 days after Westside Road crash sends SUV, driver into lake

Vernon Fire Rescue Services Chief David Lind said they’re in good shape ahead of expected extreme wildfire conditions this summer. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)
Vernon Fire Chief says they’re ready for ‘extreme season’