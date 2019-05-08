Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Manor House this Sunday.

You can tour one of the Okanagan’s most lavish heritage mansions, watch burly Vikings do battle, tap along to a Scottish pipe band, check out the artisans’ wares, tuck into ice cream and tasty food, play kids’ games and sample live music.

Entry is by donation (free for children and society members), tours of the 1920s manor are $5.

Gates to the grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On leash dogs are welcome.

Related: Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

Related: Mother’s day picnic offered at Vernon Orchard

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Walk to cure Huntington Disease returns to Vernon
Next story
Vernon car dealer treats on McHappy Day

Just Posted

Women in Business founding member remembered

Jan White Memorial Award Luncheon honours leading ladies

Vernon car dealer treats on McHappy Day

Bannister GM Vernon buys lunches for two local organizations on McDonald’s McHappy Day event

Vernon unplugged and playing

PHOTOS: Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week

Dueck clocks kilometres in Vernon in support of spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Wings for Life Run

Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Brianna Li was one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Read