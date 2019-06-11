Vikings take over Cherryville Days

Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench’s skirts. (Greta Helin photos)
Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench’s skirts. (Greta Helin photos)
Mike Vaillancourt, Megan Pittman, Tess Arcand Cody Pittman enjoying the parade. (Greta Helin photos)
Young Vikings Emery Tagle and Mason Shawcross. (Greta Helin photos)
Jenna Hyciak and Megan Kelly, cheerleaders for the Viking Outhouse Races Kelly team. (Greta Helin photos)
Viking woman Cathy Williams and her steed. (Greta Helin photos)

Cherryville Days returned this month. The annual event, had a “Vikings” theme this year.

The festivities, including a parade, outhouse races and much more, took place June 1 -2. The event is a fundraiser for the Cherryville Community Club.

Most Read