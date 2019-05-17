Vikings take over Cherryville Days

Cherryville “Viking” Days is on June 1 and 2

Vikings are taking over for Cherryville Days 2019.

Festivities commence on Saturday, June 1, with a Pancake Breakfast at Cherryville Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the Cherryville Days Parade which will leave the Cherryville Emporium on North Fork Road at 12 p.m.

After the parade, there will be activities for the kids including a trampoline at Hanson Park.

There will be a Tea Garden (open at 1 p.m.), Beer Garden (open at noon), concession and live entertainment including Bubble Wonders at 1 p.m., and Joe Deuling’s band, Local Smoke, at 3 p.m.

You can also check out a display of collectable and antique vehicles in the arena at Hanson Park.

Valhalla Helicopters will be on site, offering 10-minute rides and an aerial view of Cherryville, flying out of the property located next door to the Community Hall on Specht Road, from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Cherryville Days Dance will be held at Cherryville Community Hall, featuring live music by Feet First, 19+ event.

Tickets are available in Cherryville at Frank’s General Store and Cherryville Emporium, and in Lumby at Jitter Beans Coffee House.

The fun continues on Sunday with a Baseball Game at the school; and in Hanson Park, with the annual Horseshoes tournament, trampoline for the kids, and more.

Kiki the Eco Elf will be live on stage at 1:30 p.m., followed by Desert Moon Belly Dancers at 3 p.m.

And then for the finalé, a Great Viking Feast will be served up at Cherryville Community Hall at 5:30 p.m., including live action entertainment with a Viking Tournament on stage.

The menu includes a Hearty Viking Style Stew, Roast Chicken, dessert, and non-alcoholic cider.

The Viking Tournament will be “Minute to Win It” style.

Pre-registered competitors will be given skill testing games to practice at home leading up to the tournament, and will be asked to perform three of the games live on stage, in three age categories: 3-5, 6-12, 13-102.

Cherryville Days is an important annual fundraiser for the Cherryville Community Club, which manages and maintains Cherryville’s community facilities, Cherryville Community Hall and Hanson Park.All is undertaken by community volunteers.

For further information, contact Cherryville Day 2019 Chairperson, Lynne Frerichs at 250-547-6540 or cherryvilledays@cherryville.net; or visit the website at www.Cherryville.net and/or follow “Cherryville Viking Days 2019” on Facebook.

