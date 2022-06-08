Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

Trevor Gill sits behind the wheel of his 1953 Chev Belair two-door hardtop which will be on display as Gill’s Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show returns Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Take dad for a few hours on Father’s Day to let him revisit his youth.

The Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s 26th Father’s Day Car Show returns Sunday, June 19, after a two-year absence due to COVID.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the north end parking lot at the Village Green Shopping Centre (near Sportchek).

“We are very pleased to be back and the Village Green Centre is happy to have us back,” said car show spokesperson Trevor Gill, a retired heavy-duty mechanic and the owner of a 1953 Chev Belair two-door hardtop, which will be on display.

A native of England, Gill grew up driving motorcycles, though his first car was a Hillman model. That vehicle is no longer produced.

On the front of the poster advertising the show is club members Wilf and Laura Courtemanche’s 1956 Dodge Mayfair, which will also be part of the show’s lineup.

To be considered vintage, the car must be 25-years-old and older.

“We usually have 150 vehicles taking part, and we’re looking at around that number again this year,” said Gill, adding the public has a chance to vote on their favourites.

“There will be trophies for the best car and the best truck which the public votes on.”

What’s most important to the club is the show is a fundraiser for high schools in the Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts by purchasing much-needed equipment and supplies for auto classes.

Admission to the show is by donation. A concession will also be available to purchase hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks.

New members to the club are always welcome. Call 250-545-9075 for more information.

READ MORE: Vernon gas jockey never missed a day

READ MORE: Donations boost Vernon immigrant bursary program



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsVernonVintage car rally