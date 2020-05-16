Isolate and Create North Okanagan will host a virtual scavenger hunt for residents Tuesday, May 19, 2020, that will see users log on to explore project partners’ websites and learn more about history, arts and culture in the community. Winners can take home $100 gift cards from local businesses. (okcreateonline.com)

Virtual scavenger hunt unlocks Vernon’s history, arts

Isolate and Create is hosting an online contest and winners can score $100 gift cards to local businesses

The team behind Vernon’s Isolate and Create is encouraging North Okanagan residents to log on for their chance to win big.

Isolate and Create, a project funded by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), provides online access to arts and culture experiences despite the physical distancing requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it’s launch in April, the website has grown to feature video lessons, photos and other content to connect people with local history, arts and cultural media.

“If you haven’t checked it out yet, now is the perfect time,” Greater Vernon Museum and Archives director Steve Fleck said May 15.

“This week, we are launching a contest for people to search the Isolate and Create and project partners’ websites to find answers and possibly win one of five $100 prizes.”

Up for grabs for lucky winners are five $100 gift cards from local businesses including Vernon Teach and Learn, Gold N’ Time Jewellery, the Boarding House Cafe, Olive Us, RAKU Rice and Noodle Bar.

“It is so great to see the project partners supporting locally-owned businesses during this difficult time,” RDNO vice-chair Amanda Shatzko.

“These are the same businesses who often support not-for-profit groups with their fundraisers, so it makes sense to return the favour through this activity,” she said. “It’s a win-win.”

Contest participants will scour websites and social media profiles of project partners to learn more about arts and culture in the North Okanagan and solve questions.

Participants will also submit some photographs and share their thoughts, experiences and means of handling the COVID-19 health emergency.

The clues and instructions will appear on the Inspire and Create website when the contest begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

“Good luck and good hunting,” the website reads.

Visit www.okcreateonline.com for more information.

Coronavirus

WATCH: Okanagan Indian Band hands out 400 food hampers

