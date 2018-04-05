City of Vernon Visitor Centre staff Sierra Krog (left) and Kelsey Harry were out Wednesday cleaning up their 39th Avenue neighbourhood. The visitor centre challenges others not in the boundaries of the downtown business core to take a moment on Friday and polish up their parking lots and grounds. (Teresa Durning Harker photo)

Visitor Centre issues cleaning challenge

Vernon Visitor Centre staff spruce up neighbourhood; challenges other businesses to do same

As the snow melts, debris starts to be revealed.

City of Vernon Visitor Centre staff were out Wednesday cleaning up their 39th Avenue neighbourhood, then hit on the idea to challenge others not in the boundaries of the downtown business core to take a moment on Friday and polish up their parking lots and grounds.


