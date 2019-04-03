VJH Auxiliary donates $43,000 for ultra sound system

Money raised through fundraising and sales at auxiliary gift shop at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s oncology unit got a major gift from the hospital’s auxiliary Tuesday.

Auxiliary president Anne Shaw presented oncology manager Carolynn Russell with a cheque for $43,000.

“The money was raised through fundraising and through sales from our gift shop,” said Shaw.

The auxiliary runs the gift shop, its major fundraising source, located just inside the main floor of the original VJH building.

Russell was thrilled to pick up the cheque.

“This is so awesome. It will be used to purchase an ultra sound system. Thank you very much,” she said to Shaw.

READ ALSO: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary spreads holiday cheer

Next up for the auxiliary is its annual Fashion Show, slated for Thursday, May 5, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and includes a glass of wine and appies.

Proceeds from the show go to support the new palliative care suites at VJH.

Tickets are available at the auxiliary gift shop, and a group table reservation (eight to a table) can be made through the gift shop.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.