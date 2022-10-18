Voices of Vernon to build inclusion, understanding

Do you ever wonder who the real person is behind the face you see? The faces you pass on the street, in a store, bank queue or serving you a meal.

“Voices of Vernon is an event that is designed for members of the Vernon community to lean into and come together in their ‘human-ness,’ a safe space to build and explore connection and curiosity through face-to-face dialogue. Who are the voices that make up every day Vernon? We welcome you to come and find out,” said Emma Heistein, JCI Vernon Voices of Vernon co-chair.

Learn about the experience such as: substance use, caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, being a children’s entertainer, hearing loss, child adoption, being a newcomer to Vernon, and many more.

The aim of the event, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Vernon library, is to promote diversity, inclusion, and understanding within our community.

“To truly appreciate someone’s experience the first step is to listen. We are creating a safe space for members of our community to share their experiences without judgement,” said Alison Hayman, librarian.

Members of the public can participate by booking a seat with a Voice at www.orl.bc.ca/vernon or by contacting the library at 250-542-7610. During these scheduled sessions, small groups will have the opportunity to hear the Voice share their story and have time for questions and discussion at the end.

The free event is hosted by JCI Vernon and the Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon branch.

“When the idea of this event was brought to our JCI Vernon chapter, we knew this was a project that would be so rewarding to be a part of,” said Hailey Rilkoff, JCI Vernon Voices of Vernon co-chair. “We’re excited to partner with the Vernon library to provide the opportunity for our community to both hear from unique voices and participate in dialogue together.”

Check the library website regularly as new Voices are being added.

If you are interested in being a Voice or looking for more information, email jcivernonevents@gmail.com.

