Volunteers in Summerland hold a social distance parade

Event was held in front of Angus Place on April 13

Volunteers at Angus Place in Summerland held what they called a social distance parade a parade for residents of the seniors care facility on April 13.

MaryAnn Chartrand and her high school student volunteers organized the event as a way to bring cheer to residents at the facility.

Tanya Cameron, executive assistant at the care facility, said the volunteers normally come into the facility and spend time with the residents. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these visits and other interactions have been stopped in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

