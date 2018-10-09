Volunteers sought for Vernon CMHA video project

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon and District is looking for participants who support mental health to appear in a video production Friday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. at the CMHA downtown office at 3100 – 28th Ave., Vernon.

The call is open to anyone in the North Okanagan interested in appearing in a group shot of a variety of community members smiling and interacting to show support for mental health in our communities.

The group scene is part of a video that will showcase some of the many programs and services offered by CMHA.

“It’s important for the community to know the scope of the help we provide and the opportunities for community members to become involved,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon and District executive director.

CMHA Vernon serves a diverse population across the mental health continuum in the North Okanagan, from youth aged seven to seniors 75-and-up, providing affordable and supportive housing, social enterprise employment programs, peer support and mental wellness education.

There will be no monetary compensation for participating, but refreshments will be provided after the shoot. Street parking is available.

Participants should arrive 15 minutes early and the shoot is expected to take approximately 30 minutes.

The project is part of the Downtown Vernon Association’s (DVA) video Co-op program. Neil Scott from Strategic Video for Business Inc. has partnered with DVA and its members to create a series of videos showcasing downtown Vernon businesses and associations.

