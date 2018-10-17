Vote on Armstrong scarecrows, help the food bank

Scarecrows on the Street contest ends Friday; vote by donating non-perishable food item to food bank

Scarecrows are alive and well in downtown Armstrong.

The 18th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Scarecrows on the Street has seen a record number of businesses display a ‘personalized’ scarecrow – but now they need the public’s help.

“The focus is to benefit the Armstrong food bank and judging is by ‘People’s Choice,’” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce executive director Patti Noonan, as the chamber sponsors the event.

“Residents and visitors pick up a map at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre, visit participating locations, then vote by depositing a non-perishable food item in the tote located beside their favourite scarecrow.”

All ‘votes’ must be in the donation totes by Friday at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced Monday, once the Armstrong Food Bank has tabulated the results.

“There are some very creative scarecrows out there,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Laird. “This is a great opportunity to support our local food bank while enjoying the displays put together by local businesses.”

Vote now – and vote more than once if you can’t decide.

More information on ‘Scarecrows on the Street’ can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ASChamberofCommerce/ under events.


