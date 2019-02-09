‘Walk for ALS’ rebrands as ‘Walk to End ALS’

Vernon’s walk is set to take place at Polson Park on Saturday, June 8.

Starting this month, the ‘Walk for ALS’ will now be the ‘Walk to End ALS’, as part of the nationwide rebranding.

The new name reflects the aspirational goal that event participants, donors, and volunteers have for a future without amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

At any given time, there are about 400 people living with ALS in British Columbia. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down, someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and eventually breathe.

The funds raised at the Walk to End ALS are used in two ways: 60 per cent of the proceeds will be directed to the ALS Society of BC patient services programs, while 40 per cent will be directed to the ALS Canada Research Program.

“The Walk to End ALS is the signature fundraising and awareness event in Canada for ALS,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive Director of ALS Society of British Columbia. “This event unites the country and rallies people affected by ALS. Participants walk to show support for people living with and/or to honour the memory of a loved one lost. The Walk to End ALS inspires hope. Please join us.”

This year, there will be 14 Walks across BC. Registration is now open at www.walktoendals.ca/bc.

Vernon’s walk is set to take place at Polson Park on Saturday, June 8. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 11 a.m.

