Walk to cure Huntington Disease returns to Vernon

The Okanagan Chapter of the Huntington Society of Canada is hosting their 12th annual Walk/Run to End Huntington Disease.

This event is entirely volunteer-driven and has raised almost $150,000 over the past 11 years, bringing awareness to the community about Huntington disease. This year, Vernon’s goal is to raise $15,000 for Huntington disease. So far about $5,000 has been raised. All proceeds raised through this event will go to support Family Services and Research to delay or stop Huntington disease.

The walk is set to take place Saturday, May 25 at Kin Beach in Vernon.

Organizers encourage people to dress in blue and purple gear for the best-dressed Spirit Awards and participate in a five km run, five km walk or one km walk through Kin Beach Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the run/walk starts at 10 a.m. After the run and walks, around 11 a.m., an awards ceremony will take place.

Huntington disease is a debilitating brain disorder that is fatal and incurable. About one in every 7,000 Canadians has HD and approximately one in every 5,500 is at-risk of developing the disease. Huntington disease is often described as having the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS – simultaneously. As the disease progresses, a person with Huntington’s become less able to manage movements, recall events, make decisions and control emotions. The disease leads to incapacitation and, eventually, death.

For more information and to register visit www.hscevents.ca/VernonRun.

