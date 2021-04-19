War Amps swings in support for Lake Country CHAMP

Born a left arm amputee, Kendra Blakely hasn’t let that stop her from gripping a golf club.

The 24-year-old Lake Country resident has been able to take part in this and many other activities thanks to the support of the War Ampus Child Amputee (CHAMP) program. Providing financial assistance for articifial limbs, adaptive devices and peer support, the program is supported by the War Amps key tag service. This year the service is celebrating 75 years of returning lost keys to owners and supporting amputees across the country like Blakely.

“The support I have received from the War Amps over the years has been so important,” Blakely said. “They helped cover the cost of my artificial limbs so that I could be like any other child and take part in a variety of activities. I also attended seminars where I developed a positive approach to challenges.”

The key tag service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs. The service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and the War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the key tag and address label service.

“We’d like to thank the public for helping to make this service a success,” spokesperson Rob Larman, himself a graduate of the CHAMP program. “Your support funds essential programs for children, veterans and all amputees across Canada.”

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.

