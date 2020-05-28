WATCH: $2,600 buzz cut for Vernon man

Richard Rolke, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s communications and programs coordinator, raised more than $2,600 for the Vernon and District Canadian Mental Health Association crisis line with his fund ‘razor,’ May 28, 2020. (Facebook)

Bad hair days were becoming a regular thing for many before some salons and barbershops were able to reopen in Phase 2 of the province’s Restart Plan, but a Vernon man decided he’d turn his bad hair day into something good.

Richard Rolke, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s communications and programs coordinator, launched a “give this man a haircut” campaign to raise funds for the Vernon and District Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) crisis line.

Rolke began with a $1,000 goal, but only after a few hours, he had to raise the bar.

His new goal of $1,500 didn’t stand a chance against the generosity of the community, in just two days, he raised more than $2,600 to support the crisis line.

Now, Rolke is rocking his signature buzz, thanks to the man behind the clippers, Cal Enns, owner of Country Squire Barbers.

Although Enns shop is still temporarily closed, he reopened for the special cause with safety measures in place.

“Wow, I can’t believe how this all came together,” Rolke said in a thank-you video posted to YouTube.

“Your generosity is amazing,” he said. “It means support for people like me, people like you and people who need someone to talk to. It’s absolutely amazing how this community always comes together.”

Rolke said the crisis line is an important service in the Vernon community and it needs to be supported.

“When you phone the crisis line you are initially dealing with a stranger, but by the end of the call, they’re someone who is very, very close to you,” Rolke said. “They give you hope, they give you direction, they listen to you, they let you know that things are going to be OK.”

“These are truly the heroes,” he said of the crisis line staff and volunteers.

To donate to Rolke’s campaign, visit trellis.org.

