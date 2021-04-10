WATCH: A Royal procession through Vernon, 1959

Prince Philip, who died April 9 at 99, visited Vernon on a tour of Canada in 1959

The flag at Vernon City Hall was at half mast Friday, April 9, 2021, the day Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The flag was at half-mast at Vernon City Hall Friday, April 9, upon the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at age 99.

Tributes to the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II have been pouring in around the world since yesterday, with many in the Okanagan reflecting on the royal couple’s past visits to the region.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Vernon on multiple occasions, the first taking place on a tour of Canada in 1959.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has well-preserved footage from that visit, which shows a young Elizabeth and a stately Philip arrive by train, greeted by Vernon’s mayor at the time, Frank Becker. The Queen offered her signature hand wave to a large crowd in the background before the party is shown shaking hands with veterans of the First World War.

The royal couple was given a dedication in Polson Park; the two later visited the cadets in training at the Vernon Army Camp, before a procession down 32nd Avenue brought the downtown to a standstill, as people gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals drive by in a semi-convertible limousine.

The royal couple visited many other cities in the Okanagan and Shuswap on their cross-Canada tour, including Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Kamloops, Golden and Kelowna.

READ MORE: Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

READ MORE: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Brendan Shykora

Royal family