WATCH: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

After not seeing each other up close for weeks, some Coldstream neighbours came out of isolation March 27 to make some noise for essential service workers.

Residents in the Country Club Estates brought pots, pans, sticks and noisemakers out on their decks, front steps and street Friday night.

“We’re doing it in recognition of our front line workers,” said one neighbour, of not just health-care and emergency response workers, but also grocery clerks and convenience store staff who are still working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just thought it would get everybody out of their house and get the neighbourhood together.”

The sounds echoed over the valley, down towards the hospital and city, spreading smiles and reminding others that “we are all in this together.”

