Neighbours in Coldstream made some noise for hospital workers and emergency responders March 27, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

Residents recognize front-line workers by banging pots, pans on decks, front steps

After not seeing each other up close for weeks, some Coldstream neighbours came out of isolation March 27 to make some noise for essential service workers.

Residents in the Country Club Estates brought pots, pans, sticks and noisemakers out on their decks, front steps and street Friday night.

“We’re doing it in recognition of our front line workers,” said one neighbour, of not just health-care and emergency response workers, but also grocery clerks and convenience store staff who are still working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just thought it would get everybody out of their house and get the neighbourhood together.”

The sounds echoed over the valley, down towards the hospital and city, spreading smiles and reminding others that “we are all in this together.”

READ MORE: Decorations aplenty to bring cheer in North Okanagan amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-10 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Just Posted

WATCH: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

Residents recognize front-line workers by banging pots, pans on decks, front steps

Vernon Vipers to face Salmon Arm in simulated conference final

BCHL turns to video game and players from remaining teams to crown a simulated league playoff winner

Township of Spallumcheen departments available remotely

Business in the township is continuing in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon Vipers give ‘stick tap’ to graduating players

Six Vipers thanked by team for their contributions to the B.C. Hockey League team on- and off-ice

Vernon Vipers tweet out award winners

BCHL team announcing season-ending award winners on a daily basis over two weeks

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready to be deployed to help with COVID-19 response

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read