WATCH: Coldstream producer treats neighbours to live music from safe distance

A Coldstream resident gave his neighbours something hard to come by in the days of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic: a live music concert.

Jeff Johnson is a singer/songwriter, producer and the founder of Bailey Way Entertainment. On Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. he put his talents to work in front of neighbours sitting on lawn chairs pulled up to the ends of their driveways.

Named producer of the year at The 2019 BC Country Music Association, Johnson set up a microphone and amplifier on his front steps where he performed popular classics and originals while strumming guitar.

Neighbours said the concert was a chance to come together and lift spirits while keeping a safe distance.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus