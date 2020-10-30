WATCH: Have a happy and safe Halloween, Vernon: Block Watch

On the night before All Hallows’ Eve, the Vernon Block Watch team is reminding everyone out there to stay safe and have fun.

Stay visible, watch out for cars and check your candy before diving in, they said in a stylized video.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said Oct. 28.

“Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

Add a glowstick to your trick-or-treater’s costume and be mindful of movement, tripping hazards when choosing your outfit.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC Centre for Disease Control issued a thorough list of practices to keep everyone safe while participating in the night’s traditions.

“For those who choose to trick-or-treat, follow public health guidelines to ensure you, your family, and your community stays safe,” said Dr. Eleni Galanis, physician epidemiologist with the BC CDC.

“Try to keep things outdoors if you can and stay in your local neighbourhood, ensuring adequate space between you and others throughout the night. If the porch lights are off, respect the homeowner by staying away.”

Handwashing and sanitize before and after trick-or-treating and after snacking on the go. Check candy for unsealed or broken wrappers and “when in doubt, throw it out.” Keep distance between trick-or-treat cohorts, the BC CDC said.

“Be patient and wait for other groups to finish before taking your turn.”

Those handing out candy should keep the activity outdoors and even curb-side, this will prevent kids from ringing doorbells limiting high-touch points. Decorators are asked to avoid using smoke machines or any props that could cause coughing.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order Oct. 26 to heavily limit gatherings in private homes, including Halloween parties.

Following a record-breaking weekend of new COVID-19 cases (817 cases), Henry issued an order to limit private gatherings to one household, plus a group of “safe six” only.

“When you come together, you bring your risks with you. And when others leave, they take their risks with them,” Henry said.

“That means no Halloween parties.”

The new order is enforceable by peace officers, Henry said, but noted she believed that most people are not breaking the rules on purpose. However, she did note that if a party is clearly breaking the rules, that is an occasion to call in the violation.

