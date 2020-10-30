pan poll

WATCH: Have a happy and safe Halloween, Vernon: Block Watch

Vernon Block Watch team releases public service announcement ahead of big day

On the night before All Hallows’ Eve, the Vernon Block Watch team is reminding everyone out there to stay safe and have fun.

Stay visible, watch out for cars and check your candy before diving in, they said in a stylized video.

“The number one thing to remember: be visible,” Vernon Fire Rescue Services Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour said Oct. 28.

“Now that the sun is setting earlier, it’s important that kids’ costumes have some form of reflection on them so drivers see everyone crossing the road or walking from house to house.”

Add a glowstick to your trick-or-treater’s costume and be mindful of movement, tripping hazards when choosing your outfit.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC Centre for Disease Control issued a thorough list of practices to keep everyone safe while participating in the night’s traditions.

“For those who choose to trick-or-treat, follow public health guidelines to ensure you, your family, and your community stays safe,” said Dr. Eleni Galanis, physician epidemiologist with the BC CDC.

“Try to keep things outdoors if you can and stay in your local neighbourhood, ensuring adequate space between you and others throughout the night. If the porch lights are off, respect the homeowner by staying away.”

Handwashing and sanitize before and after trick-or-treating and after snacking on the go. Check candy for unsealed or broken wrappers and “when in doubt, throw it out.” Keep distance between trick-or-treat cohorts, the BC CDC said.

“Be patient and wait for other groups to finish before taking your turn.”

Those handing out candy should keep the activity outdoors and even curb-side, this will prevent kids from ringing doorbells limiting high-touch points. Decorators are asked to avoid using smoke machines or any props that could cause coughing.

British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued an order Oct. 26 to heavily limit gatherings in private homes, including Halloween parties.

Following a record-breaking weekend of new COVID-19 cases (817 cases), Henry issued an order to limit private gatherings to one household, plus a group of “safe six” only.

“When you come together, you bring your risks with you. And when others leave, they take their risks with them,” Henry said.

“That means no Halloween parties.”

The new order is enforceable by peace officers, Henry said, but noted she believed that most people are not breaking the rules on purpose. However, she did note that if a party is clearly breaking the rules, that is an occasion to call in the violation.

READ MORE: Stay safe this Halloween: Vernon Fire Rescue Services

READ MORE: Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gardener’s Diary: Show your houseplants some love
Next story
Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Just Posted

Lumby is proceeding with Halloween fireworks for 2020, but encouraging everyone to stay in their cars or watch from home. (Dale Eurich Photography - 2019)
Halloween fireworks curbed in all but two North Okanagan communities

COVID-19 forces Lake Country, Coldstream, BX, Armstrong to cancel events

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers not only spread support, but thanks to donations they offer makeup, jewelry and clothing to sex trade workers in Vernon and Kelowna. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

pan poll
WATCH: Have a happy and safe Halloween, Vernon: Block Watch

Vernon Block Watch team releases public service announcement ahead of big day

On Nov. 8, 2017 as the search was called off, white tents and black privacy fencing were no longer visible at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek and fewer police vehicles were present. (File photo)
Several police vehicles seen at and around Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

RCMP at Silver Creek property where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

Morgues.
Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Search and Rescue Technicians carry a stretcher to the CH149 Cormorant during a 442 Squadron Search and Rescue Exercise in Tofino on February 28. (Photo by: Cpl Joey Beaudin, 19 Wing Imaging, Comox)
Father and son found dead after weeklong search near Pemberton

The father and son had set out for a day of mushroom picking last Thursday

A full moon rises over Mt. Cheam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, Kara Triance. (Capital News file)
Non-violent crime, small population contributes to Kelowna’s crime rate spike, says RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is assuring the public the city is a safe place

Most Read