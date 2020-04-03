A parade of vehicles drove through the Pleasant Valley Health Centre parking lot to show appreciation for healthcare workers Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

WATCH: Honk if you love healthcare workers in Armstrong

Residents looped through the Pleasant Valley Health Centre parking lot to show their appreciation

Car horns aren’t always an expression of road rage. In certain circumstances they’re an expression of love.

Armstrong residents were laying on their car horns Thursday evening in appreciation for healthcare workers working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For weeks, people across Canada have been stepping outside their homes at 7 p.m. to make their appreciation heard, using anything from musical instruments to pots and pans.

The group of Armstrong drivers went out a little earlier, at 6:45 p.m., to catch the nurses at Pleasant Valley Health Centre on their shift change.

“We thought about doing it at 7 p.m. like everybody else, but the nurses and healthcare workers change shifts earlier so this way they should all get to see it,” said one community member.

“Some of us live on streets where or in areas where we have no neighbours, so for us to actually be banging the pots and pans doesn’t make much sense.”

With hearts, balloons and decorated signs attached to their car windows, the parade of vehicles made a few loops through the centre’s parking lot. Several nurses were in the gated patio area waving back at the convoy.

READ MORE: From inside the ER: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

READ MORE: ‘Always look on the sunny side,’ Armstrong senior says

Coronavirus

