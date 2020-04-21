WATCH: Kelowna resident brightens kids’ days with princess birthday greetings

Katie Rothon dresses up as Anna from ‘Frozen’ to deliver personalized virtual greetings

How wonderful would it be for a child to receive a personalized birthday greeting from a popular Disney princess?

That’s the inspiration behind Kelowna resident Katie Rothon’s efforts. She put a call out for requests on social media after she saw fellow residents offering help to their neighbours.

Before becoming an education assistant with the Central Okanagan School District, Rothon owned a princess business, where she dressed up as various princesses for children’s birthday parties.

Since she still had the costumes, she said she’d been thinking about recording birthday greetings for kids who are unable to have parties because of the pandemic.

She said soon after she put the call out, she had around 40 requests for videos right away.

“I just did it for this one time but I might do it again later in the year… it took quite a while to get ready (and record the 40 videos). But I just thought, ‘you know I should just do it and make a little kid’s day a little better who may not have a birthday party this year,” she said.

She might do more of the videos if the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings continue, she said.

“I think it’s just important for people to just reach out to their community to see if there’s a little something you can do to brighten someone’s day. I think that’s really special. It just shows that as a community, we can reach out to each other and lift each other up even when we’re in quarantine.”

