WATCH: Paddleboarding cat battles COVID-19 cabin fever on Vernon waters

‘We’ve been in quarantine for a while,’ says owner on refreshing outing

A Vernon cat, famous for his love of water and Instagram account, is finally feeling like himself again after getting outside during the pandemic.

Logan, a three-year-old cat, has been locked up a while “‘cause of this craziness,” owner JD Batbatan said, referring to COVID-19.

Batbatan and Logan, who is named after the X-Men character, packed the vehicle and went out onto the water for a refreshing afternoon of paddleboarding.

This was the first of the season, Batbatan said.

“We enjoy watching the eagles and birds at the river,” Batbatan said. “It was very refreshing… I feel like a human again.”

“We’ve been in quarantine for a while.”

The unusual pair paddled the waters of the Enderby River and Kalamalka Lake in late April and shot this awesome video .

While cats are typically known for hating water, Batbatan said Logan actually enjoys their trips to the lake and, because he’s a pretty good swimmer, doesn’t even need to wear a life jacket.

“He’s a Bengal cat so they actually really like water. He’s been paddleboarding with me for a couple of years now so he’s really comfortable out there,” Batbatan said.

Their escapades are documented through Instagram @supingcat. The page description reads: “I think I’m a dog trapped in a cat’s body.”

— with files from Brieanna Charlebois

READ MORE: Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

READ MORE: Okanagan cooler and drier than average in April

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.