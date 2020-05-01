WATCH: Paddleboarding cat battles COVID-19 cabin fever on Vernon waters

A Vernon cat, famous for his love of water and Instagram account, is finally feeling like himself again after getting outside during the pandemic.
Logan, a three-year-old cat, has been locked up a while “‘cause of this craziness,” owner JD Batbatan said, referring to COVID-19.
Batbatan and Logan, who is named after the X-Men character, packed the vehicle and went out onto the water for a refreshing afternoon of paddleboarding.
This was the first of the season, Batbatan said.
“We enjoy watching the eagles and birds at the river,” Batbatan said. “It was very refreshing… I feel like a human again.”
“We’ve been in quarantine for a while.”
The unusual pair paddled the waters of the Enderby River and Kalamalka Lake in late April.
While cats are typically known for hating water, Batbatan said Logan actually enjoys their trips to the lake and, because he’s a pretty good swimmer, doesn’t even need to wear a life jacket.
“He’s a Bengal cat so they actually really like water. He’s been paddleboarding with me for a couple of years now so he’s really comfortable out there,” Batbatan said.
Their escapades are documented through Instagram @supingcat. The page description reads: “I think I’m a dog trapped in a cat’s body.”
