Geoff Orr began building his dream home in the hills above Penticton over 14 years ago. The architect used recycled lumber from the old Super-Vale grocery store. (Floating Orb Productions / YouTube)

WATCH: Penticton man shows off dream home made from recycled lumber

A lot of the lumber used was taken from the demolished Super-Valu grocery store

Penticton architect Geoff Orr has a pretty cool house.

Orr built his dream home in the hills east of Penticton using recycled lumber from a defunct Penticton grocery store, with construction starting over 14 years ago.

Orr and his home were recently featured on the popular YouTube channel Floating Orb Productions. The video titled “Man Builds Dream House From Recycled Lumber” has racked up over half a million views since it was posted on Jan. 10.

When Orr began building the 5,600 square feet home he had just graduated architecture school and bought the land in the hills where lived in a tent on the property while starting construction.

The majority of the lumber used to build the home came from the old Super-Valu grocery store in Penticton which was condemned and demolished over a decade ago.

Orr has even constructed multiple mini cabins under ten square metres in size on his property that he lists on Airbnb.

Check out the full video below:

