WATCH: The IPE continues for the fourth day in Armstong

The 2018 IPE hit the streets of Armstrong Saturday with a morning parade. Afterward, much of the crowd made their way inside the fairgrounds to take part in the fourth day of fun. Vendors, exhibits, animals and rides are seeing lots of action today.
If you missed the fun, not to worry. This year’s exhibition wraps up tomorrow so you still have time to make your way to Armstrong to enjoy the festivities.
Travis Hurren, 11, takes a shot for a prize at the festival. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)
Dan Johnson shows his daughter, Emma a chick inside the poultry section of the 2018 IPE. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)
Animal competitions run throughout the exhibition. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)
The exhibition largely focuses on agriculture — for some, this is their first time seeing some farm animals. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)
Rides are also a main attraction for the IPE in Armstrong. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)
Though this year’s IPE theme is “Sheep Thrills,” cows took the stage on Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)