WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle has shown its support for the bike community with its latest tool station installation in Ranger Park.

Home to Vernon BMX, Ranger Park was an obvious spot for a fix-it station. Plus, it serves up some nostalgia for lead mechanic Josh Koble who has ridden the track for nearly 20 years.

“This place is awesome,” Koble said. “It’s a part of Vernon. It’s been here forever, I’d hate to see it go. If this means it’s going to stay for a while, that’s good.”

The tool stand complete with tire pump and everything you need for basic repairs will not only serve the BMX community but the general public as well, Vernon BMX Track president Shylo Orchard said.

“We’re super excited to have this as a new addition to our fantastic park we’ve been in for almost 40 years,” she said.

This is the fourth stand the Kalamalka Lake Road bike shop has installed. Others are available in Kalamalka Provincial Park, Ellison Provincial Park and Becker Park and Koble said they have been successful.

“It’s cool to see one of these go in here,” Koble said. “Lots of times, when the motoshed isn’t open or people are riding during the day…things happen. To be able to do stuff here instead of going to the local bike shop is really convenient.”

Orchard said Sun Country Cycle has always been a supporter of the club.

“Sun Country Cycle has sponsored Vernon BMX for so many years, as long as ever I’ve been coming here,” she said. “They’ve donated prizes for lady night, family day, movie night. They’re always ready to support not just us but the entire community.”

The City of Vernon, another supporter of the volunteer-run organization, laid the cement pad.

The 2021 season is currently on hold as the club navigates the pandemic waters and eagerly awaits co-operation from Mother Nature, but Orchard said the track will be open “as soon as it can be.”

