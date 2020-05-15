WATCH: Vernon dealership donates 200 face shields amid COVID-19

Watkin Motors delivered hundreds of face shields around the North Okanagan to help protect frontline workers from COVID-19.

“We are grateful to work with Ford Canada as they gave us 200 face shields to donate within our community,” the Vernon-based dealership said in its social media post.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation let dealership staff and volunteers know which organizations were in need of additional PPE and on May 13, Watkin Motors delivered.

Organizations including BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society, Turning Points Collective Society, NexusBC, Lumby and District Health Services Society and the Salvation Army were all recipients of some of the donated face shields.

“So much of what we do at Turning Points is made possible because of generous community partners like Watkin Motors,” site manager Shelley Kiefiuk said.

“The donation of these face shields is another example of the kind of support and compassion we have received during this difficult time.”

